Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Promises Justice for Naofumi at Last

The Rising of the Shield Hero got off to rough start as it put a huge twist on the Isekai genre when Naofumi, who was suddenly transported to a fantasy world, was quickly thrown under the bus instead of going off and becoming a hero as fans had expected. This set Naofumi on a dark path through the series as fans had seen him learn how to finally open up and accept others once more, and now it finally seems like it’s all coming to a head.

In this exclusive clip of the next episode of the series, fans can see that with the introduction of the Queen in the last episode that Naofumi will finally be getting the justice he so sorely deserves. Check it out in the video above, but note there are some spoilers for this major moment for those planning to go in completely blind!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 21 is titled “Naofumi’s Triumphant Return” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “After Naofumi survives thanks to Mirelia’s help, she comes to visit him and tells him the truth behind the summoning of the heroes and the discrimination against the Shield Hero. She also promises to clear his name, and holds a trial for Aultcray and Myne’s crimes.”

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the English dub release of The Rising of the Shield Hero will now be operating at a two-week delay, and will return with Episode 19 on May 29th with episodes airing on a weekly basis after.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”