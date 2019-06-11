Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases Naofumi’s New Adventure

Now that The Rising of the Shield Hero has wrapped up the main mystery behind Naofumi’s original conspiracy and dealt justice to Malty and her father for what they put him through, it’s time for Naofumi to explore this world further. Throughout the series fans have come to realize that there’s a bigger world out there all dealing with the Waves as well, and now Naofumi will venture to a small part of it.

With the opening of the special Cal Mira event doubling earned XP, Naofumi and the other heroes are trying their best to level up. But as fans saw at the end of the last episode, Naofumi suddenly finds himself face to face with two potential allies. By the looks of this exclusive clip from the next episode, these two seem to be forming a bond with Naofumi for sure! Check it out in the clip above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 23 is titled “Cal Mira Archipelago” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “On the ship to Cal Mira, Naofumi once again runs into L’arc, who keeps throwing him off. However, the strange man’s friendly nature shines through, and Naofumi quickly takes a liking to him. After having a fun time grinding levels and a lively meal, Naofumi feels happy and fulfilled for the first time in this world.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”