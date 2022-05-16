The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Drops New Poster

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero is making its way through season two, and it seems the show has a special gift for all those tuning in. Today, a new poster for the season was released, anti shows off all of its top heroes.

As you can see below, the new poster was shared for season two over on Twitter by the anime's official page. You can find the full visual below as it showcases characters like Naofumi and Raphtalia on the battlefield. The visual also includes a newcomer to the anime courtesy of Kizuna Kazayama, and the character will be voiced by Miyu Tomita in Japan.

This new visual shows where season two is headed, and as far as fans are concerned, they are liking the direction. However, The Rising of the Shield Hero has failed to impress audiences as of whole so far. Even after a month on the air, the returning series has left its animation wanting, and audiences have critiqued its pacing compared to season one. So right now, netizens will have to see whether season two can turn things around.

READ MORE: The Rising of the Shield Hero Reveals Naofumi's Strongest Shield Yet | The Rising of the Shield Hero Announces Season 2 Dub Release, Cast Change | The Rising of the Shield Hero Fans Are Having Some Issues With Season 2

If you want to catch up on the anime, The Rising of the Shield Hero is streaming over on Crunchyroll. You can find the show's official synopsis below for more details:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think of The Rising of the Shield Hero this season? Do its new episodes live up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.