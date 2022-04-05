The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Reveals Exact Time of Premiere

The Rising of the Shield Hero will finally be returning for Season 2 after a few years away, and Crunchyroll has revealed exactly when fans will be able to check out the season premiere! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now in high gear and while fans have already seen some new series make their debut, this week will see many more juggernauts making their return. It’s a seasonal schedule dominated by sequels to some major anime franchises, and the major action offering leading the charge this time around is the follow up to The Rising of the Shield Hero.

First premiering a few years ago, The Rising of the Shield Hero’s first season was such a success that fans were not surprised to find out that the anime would be returning for a second season, but a third as well. Following a few delays, the second season will finally be making its debut this week and Crunchyroll has confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will premiere its very first episode on Wednesday, April 6th at 6:00AM PST (9:00AM EST) in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Now’s the time to get ready for the second season with a refresher for the first! You can now find The Rising of the Shield Hero’s first slate of episodes with Crunchyroll and they describe the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

