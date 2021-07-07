The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel to Get English License

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins took its time as its finale grew closer and closer, but that march ended this year. Both the manga and the anime have wrapped at last. But as all big series are want to do, The Seven Deadly Sins could not end things with a simple finale. A sequel has been published already, and it seems the series is coming stateside soon.

The update came from Kodansha Comics as the publisher shared an update about its upcoming releases. It was there fans learned The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is coming to readers stateside in English.

"The newest manga from Nakaba Suzuki, which continues the adventures in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins! This series can be read on its own or as part of The Seven Deadly Sins‘ experience," the company announced.

The sequel, which is also handled by Nakaba Suzuki, will be out before too-too long. The Seven Deadly Sins will bring its sequel to the United States this coming spring, and there is no firm date planned for the release. However, the series is ongoing in Japan, and it has been met with favorable reviews so far. After all, the sequel focuses on Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth.

If you are not caught up with The Seven Deadly Sins, you can find the anime on Netflix in its entirety now. The manga can also be read through Kodansha in print or digitally through services such as Comixology. The official synopsis for The Seven Deadly Sins can be found below:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth—the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights—too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn't even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins' strength been exaggerated ... ? Prepare to get swept away by an epic fantasy story and colorful cast of characters that will rewrite the history of manga as we know it!"

What do you think about this update? Will you be checking out this Sins Deadly Sins sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.