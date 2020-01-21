Check Out Some Examples of The Seven Deadly Sins’ Worst Animation

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally welcomed to the streaming service of Netflix, with fans loving the adaptation from the get go. Unfortunately, as the series has progressed, fans have becoming more stand off-ish as a brand new animation studio was brought in to animate the third season. With the second half of the third season on the way to Netflix, the website Kotaku has taken the opportunity to take a look at some of the worst animation that has been a vice around the neck of an anime that fans once held in such high esteem, only now to receive critical and mixed reception across the board.

Kotaku highlighted some of the worst animation cells that were used in the most recent season, with the Meliodas and Escanor battle being one of the greatest offenders as the website also noted that the animators and creative minds behind the season were under a time crunch in an attempt to hit all their deadlines!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current season was helmed by Studio Deen, marking a departure from the previous A-1 Pictures which has worked on such anime series as Sword Art Online and Black Butler to name a few. While there haven’t been any announcements in terms of animation changes, it’s clear that fans of the series simply haven’t been as enthusiastic as they once were.

A fourth season has yet to be confirmed, but fans are still crossing their fingers that Seven Deadly Sins can get back on the right track and hit its stride on the same level as it had in the earlier seasons.

What was, in your mind, the worst animation from the third season of The Seven Deadly Sins? Do you think that the series can turn itself around? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Seven Deadly Sins!

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.