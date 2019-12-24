This Cosplay Welcomes the Holidays with Cute Elizabeth Liones Look

When the holiday season comes around, it isn’t hard to find a bit of festive cheer. Whether it is with decorations or presents, you can brighten up anyone’s day this time of year. Of course, that also means plenty of people are masquerading as Santa to usher Christmas in, but one anime cosplayer took things to the next level.

After all, why would you dress up like Santa when you could dress up like an anime princess? That is what boarhats_bestgirl did with their stunning take on Elizabeth Liones just recently.

Taking to Instagram, the cosplayer honored The Seven Deadly Sins with a holiday cosplay dedicated to Elizabeth. The look, which can be found below, sees the princess dressed up in an adorable holiday dress with all the holly jolly trimmings.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year. My Christmas Elizabeth turned out great! I’m so glad I was able to wear it at HolMat,” the fan shared with fans.

Of course, there’s no way this cosplay didn’t stir attention at the holiday convention. Elizabeth is the very definition of festive here. She has on a Santa hat that is lined with white fur and has a leaf sprig to the side. As for the rest of the outfit, it comes together with aa lovely trimmed dress.

The red number features a full skirt adorned with stars and a white-fur caplet up to. The mesh number is tied together with a red-and-green bow, and Elizabeth’s white hair only makes the look that much better. In fact, the princess could pass for a young Mrs. Claus here, but don’t tell Meliodas that! If you do, it won’t be long before the hero goes up to Santa and challenges him to a match in Elizabeth’s name!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. T