‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Star Diagnosed With Chorditis Vocalis

According to new reports, it sounds like one of Japan’s favorite vocalists may be forced to take a step back from the mic. Not long ago, TrySail announced its member Sora Amamiya was diagnosed with a debilitating condition known as Chorditis Vocalis.

The trio’s official website made the sobering revelation about Amamiya after the 24-year-old singer sought out medical treatment. Fans of the idol and actress have said Amamiya’s vocals seemed to have issues at recent events. After cancelling an appearance with TrySail over the weekend, the group let fans know about its member’s condition.

For those unaware, Chorditis Vocalis is a condition that arises where vocal chords become inflamed. Often times, the condition occurs when vocal chords have been abused or overworked but underlying causes such as cancer may be responsible. With treatment, the affected vocal chords can be rehabilitated, but TrySail has refrained from commenting on how Amamiya is treating her Chorditis Vocalis (via CrunchyRoll).

Despite her recent diagnosis, Amamiya did attend a concert TrySail put on over the weekend. The idol performed live alongside her members Momo Asakura and Shiina Natsukawa. Amamiya kept quiet during the concert as she refrained from singing live, but she did do choreography alongside her members.

Currently, Amamiya is slated to go on a solo tour this summer in Japan. All of the shows are expected to go on as planned, so Amamiya will hopefully make a recovery before her tour kicks off on July 15 in Kanagawa.

If you are not familiar with Amamiya’s idol work, then you will likely recognize her voice from anime. The idol is a vetted voice actress and has worked on plenty of shows from Akame ga Kill! to Overlord II. These days, fans will know her best for voicing Elizabeth Liones in The Seven Deadly Sins. There is no word on whether Amamiya’s recent diagnosis will affect the anime as its second season is currently airing in Japan.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

