The Seven Deadly Sins Gets Funko Pops Just In Time

Funko's Wednesday Pop figure drops are generally pretty heavy on anime, especially Naruto, Jujustu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer in recent weeks, but today we're getting something new. The first wave of The Seven Deadly Sins Funko Pops has been unveiled, and they're arriving just in the nick of time. The anime is preparing to pass the torch to new characters with its upcoming spin-off/sequel series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Horsemen of The Apocalypse, but Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 just arrived on Netflix to give fans a chance to say goodbye to Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their offspring.

The Seven Deadly Sins Funko Pop Wave 1 drops include Meliodas, Ban, Elizabeth, King, and more. A breakdown can be found below, and exclusives are highlighted.

How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins' Anime Sequel

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be premiering on October 8 in Japan, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Maki Odaira for Telecom Animation Film with UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS producing the new series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse also features Shigeru Murakoshi writing the scripts, Youichi Takada designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composing the music. The current voice cast includes Shou Komura as Percival, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and Kouki Uchiyama as Shin.

If you're curious about the original sequel, Kodansha Comics USA teases the The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga as such, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"