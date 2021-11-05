The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel is Reportedly Getting an Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins came to a close earlier this year, ending with a film that took us into the future and wrapped the story of Meliodas and his friends via Cursed By Light, but it seems as though the popular franchise is set to return to the world of anime via a sequel adaptation. The manga series, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, began earlier this year and takes place sixteen years after the conclusion of The Seven Deadly Sins, introducing readers to new characters that will take the reins of the franchise created by Nakaba Suzuki.

While details regarding when this new series will arrive are still hazy at best, it’s clear that creator Nakaba Suzuki is still interested in further exploring the popular world he has created. The Seven Deadly Sins has become one of the biggest anime series exclusive to Netflix, though the streaming service is working to add additional series to its ever-expanding roster, with this December seeing the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure arrive via Stone Ocean. With Netflix already having the likes of Beastars and Baki Hanma as a part of its streaming service, we would imagine that the eventual sequel to the Sins will also land on the platform in the future.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the update from the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins that his latest work, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, will be receiving an anime adaptation that will help explore the anime franchise’s world via new characters that make up the band of adventurers:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of The Seven Deadly Sins, Netflix offered the official description for the series that has become one of the biggest for the streaming service:

“In a troubled kingdom plagued with corrupted knights, the only salvation will come from sin. From the studio behind Fairy Tail comes a brand-new action-adventure that proves there’s more than one side to a story. When Holy Knights arrest her father and sisters, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Once revered, the Sins betrayed the kingdom and became fearsome fugitives that no man is willing to face—a far cry from the heroes this princess needs.”

Are you hyped that an anime sequel is on the way for the world of The Seven Deadly Sins? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sins.