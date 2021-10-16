The Seven Deadly Sins Creator Promises Major Update





The Seven Deadly Sins came to an end with the latest feature-length film, Cursed By Light, was released both in theaters in Japan and recently on Netflix, letting anime fans around the world witness what many presumed to be the grand finale for Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the other members of their motley crew. However, it seems that this latest movie that took fans into the future, following the offspring of the two protagonists, might not be the last we’ve seen of this world as creator Nakaba Suzuki is hinting at a big update/reveal for the franchise.

The Seven Deadly Sins’ manga series wrapped in 2020 in the pages of Kodansha, giving fans around forty-one volumes to consume as well as spawning the popular anime series that has become one of the biggest acquisitions by Netflix. With the streaming service now going all-in on the world of anime, with this December for example seeing Netflix become the exclusive platform to watch the next part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in Stone Ocean, it definitely has to give credit for one of its earliest exclusives with the story of Meliodas and company.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the news that creator Nakaba Suzuki will be making a big reveal with regards to The Seven Deadly Sins in the November issue of Weekly Shounen Magazine, leading many fans to wonder if a sequel is in the works for the magical landscape:

Netflix currently has seasons one through five available for fans to revisit The Seven Deadly Sins or dive into the world for the first time, with the streaming service also housing the franchise’s movies including Prisoners of the Sky and Cursed By Light. Netflix has offered the following official description for the series if you’re unfamiliar with the wild adventures of the Sins:

“In a troubled kingdom plagued with corrupted knights, the only salvation will come from sin. From the studio behind Fairy Tail comes a brand-new action-adventure that proves there’s more than one side to a story. When Holy Knights arrest her father and sisters, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Once revered, the Sins betrayed the kingdom and became fearsome fugitives that no man is willing to face—a far cry from the heroes this princess needs.”

