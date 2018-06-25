‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Live-Action Play Shares Character Posters

The Seven Deadly Sins is about to get even bigger. Over in Japan, the anime’s second season is about to come to a close, leaving fans abroad eager for its Netflix premiere. With a movie also on the way, it seems like the franchise cannot get any busier, but it can.

After all, a stage play is coming for The Seven Deadly Sins, and the venture just released its character posters.

Not too long ago, the official website for The Seven Deadly Sins‘ live-action play shared a ton of photos with fans. The site shared character posters for its lead, giving all of the Sins an out along with characters like Elizabeth and Jericho.

You can find a sample of the images above (and below) and check out the entire gallery here. As you can see, the live-action adaptation did a painstaking job at making the Sins look like they were ripped right from the anime. Takeru Naya looks spot-on as Meliodas, but it is Shotaro Arisawa who has fans buzzing.

Seriously, the actor may actually be Ban. He looks indistinguishable from the Fox’s Sin of Greed, and fans are in awe of the real-life portrayal.

For those curious about the project’s full cast, the line-up was released earlier this year. You can check out the The Seven Deadly Sins’ talent below:

Takeru Naya as Meliodas

Minami Umezawa as Elizabeth

Shōtarō Arisawa as Ban

Kasumi Hasegawa as Diane

Naoki Saitou as King

Ryō Kitamura as Gowther

Bishin Kawasumi as Howzer

Yūki Nomura as Griamore

Moka Kodama as Jericho

Junki Narasaka as Slader

Akira Kubodera as Helbram

Asami Tano as Guila

Teruma as Hendrickson

Tetsuji Sakakibara as Gilthunder

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

