‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky’ Now Streaming On Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins had a big year in 2018, and it looks like Netflix is bringing that hype into the new year just for fun. After all, the service just added the first movie starring the Seven Deadly Sins to its catalog, and fans are loving the special gift.

Recently, Netflix got fans all fired up when the first and only The Seven Deadly Sins film hit its site. Users in the U.S. were able to check out The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky starting January 1. So, if you wanted to kick off 2019 the right way, then Netflix has got you covered.

So far, the film is open to watch both subbed and dubbed. The upload comes a few months after Netflix posted the second full season of The Seven Deadly Sins. The update kickstarted coverage of the ‘Ten Commandments’ arc, and fans were quick to praise the new season for its brisk pacing. Now, The Seven Deadly Sins fandom can get a look at its first-ever film, so you can check out its description below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.“

