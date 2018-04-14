Watch ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ New Opening, Ending Here

While fans in the West have been waiting to see the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins themselves, fans in Japan have been loving its return so far. In fact, the series continues to run strong even as it enters its second half.

To celebrate the second cour of the second season, the series received a new opening and ending theme sequence. The opening theme (seen in the video above) is “Ame ga furu kara, Niji ga Deru” as performed by Star Piece, and the ending theme, “Chikai” is perfomed by Sora Amamiya and can be seen in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest season of the series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015. Netflix has acquired the English language streaming rights in North America (its second ever exclusive anime series), and there was a short four episode TV special, The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War in 2016.