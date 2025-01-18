The Simpsons & Family Guy Kickstart Surprise Debate Over Los Angeles Fires Support

The creators behind The Simpsons and Family Guy have shared their sentiments of support for all of those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles, California, but it’s kickstarted a surprising debate among fans over how the two franchises have decided to share that support. Since earlier this month, the Los Angeles area has been subject to a string of over 30 wildfires with some of them being a few of the most destructive in the state’s history. These wildfires have led to much damage across the region, so people all over the country have shared their support and well wishes.

Earlier this month shortly after the fires began, Family Guy series creator Seth McFarlane took to social media to share a special sketch of Brian Griffin as a firefighter with a message of “Thank you to our amazing Los Angeles firefighters! Stay safe.” Fans were surprised, but glad to see a sketch of Brian from McFarlane as it was his first shared sketch of the character for quite some time. But it was a different case when The Simpsons took to social media to share its own special art in support of those affected by the Los Angeles fires.

What’s Wrong With The Simpsons Los Angeles Fires Tribute?

The Simpsons‘ official social media account shared some special art of the Simpson family sharing their support for the people of Los Angeles with even more of the message highlighted the various areas have been hit the hardest by the fires. But if you look at the reaction to the art itself, it’s received a much more overall negative criticism from fans than of MacFarlane’s sketch of Brian. It’s hard to pin down why as the sentiment from it is far from the issue as it’s gotten nothing but messages of thanks from those who appreciate the art. It’s mostly just Bart.

The negative responses to the image have seemed to square in on Bart not having a particular emotion on his face, but it’s only one aspect of the wider image. As it stands, The Simpsons fans are loving the fact that this is a rare time that those behind the series have shared some emotional support in this matter. But like when many animated characters are used to address real world tragedy, there’s always going to be some kind of disconnect no matter what the intent of the images are.

20th Television Animation

What’s Next for The Simpsons and Family Guy in 2025?

The Simpsons and Family Guy are kicking off the new year by switching their time slots. Fox’s Animation Domination will be launching its midseason wave of new animated shows beginning later this February, and it will be led by Family Guy taking The Simpsons’ usual slot of the block with Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis all returning for new episodes for this schedule shake up as well. The Simpsons will be taking a brief break from its now airing Season 36 of the animated series, and Family Guy will be premiering Season 23.

Family Guy already had a big shake up as it was removed from the Fall 2024 line up in favor of this upcoming midseason launch, but the full schedule for both The Simpsons and Family Guy has yet to be revealed for the rest of 2025. If you wanted to catch up with the both of these shows for now, you can now find Family Guy streaming all of its episodes with Hulu, and the first 35 seasons of The Simpsons streaming with Disney+.