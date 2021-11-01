The Ultimate Guide to Godzilla Day 2021

Toho International is going big with Godzilla Day 2021, which takes place on November 3rd. This year marks the 67th year in the King of Monsters reign, and there are tons of events and merch opportunities available for fans to enjoy.

The month-long Godzilla celebrations kick off with worldwide premiere screenings of1954 “Godzilla” (a.k.a. “Gojira”) in 4K at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas across the nation. Alamo will also screen classic films “Godzilla vs. Hedorah,” “Shin Godzilla,” “The Return of Godzilla” and “Godzilla vs. Biollante” during the month. Additional info about the screenings can be found here. As far as merch is concerned, you’ll find everything from new Godzilla t-shirts and toys to Godzilla hot sauce in the list below.

Amazon’s Godzilla Shop: “Toho International Inc. released exclusive merchandise on the official Godzilla Shop on Amazon, including Godzilla Day-themed designs. The line includes t-shirts, hoodies, long sleeves and baseball tees.”

Mondo x Godzilla Collection: “Mondo has released a number of products, including statues and sofubisin celebration of Godzilla Day, including the GODZILLA MUSEUM: Godzilla – The Animated Series (1970s), which is available for pre-order now HERE. Look out for more new items from the collection, releasing on Godzilla Day (11/3)!”

Jade City Foods x Godzilla Signature Hot Sauces and Coffee: “Godzilla Signature Hot Sauce brings three unique and wide-ranging flavors and heat profiles to the market, including bottles like Mothra’s ‘Queen of the Monsters’ (Pineapple Habanero), Rodan’s ‘The Fire Demon’ (Trinidad Moruga Scorpion), and Godzilla’s ‘Doom Inevitable’ (Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Moruga Scorpion, and Ghost Pepper!!!). Godzilla Signature Coffee debuts with three unique blends, including King Ghidorah’s ‘Planet X Blend’ (Medium Roast), Rodan’s ‘Mount Aso Blend’ (Light Roast) and Godzilla’s ‘Odo Island Blend’ (Dark Roast).”

PUCK HCKY Godzilla Hockey Gear: “The Godzilla Day launch includes pro-quality crested hockey jerseys, limited edition collectable hockey pucks, and caps.”

Dim Mak x Godzilla Day Collection: “Steve Aoki’s fashion and record label, DIM MAK has partnered up with Toho to design a monstrous collaboration celebrating the legacy of pop culture icon: Godzilla.The Dim Mak x Godzilla collaboration features elements extracted from the classic movie posters from three epic Godzilla films that were released during the 1970s:Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla, Terror of MechaGodzilla, and Godzilla vs. Megalon.

The collaboration features an edited array of solid and tie-dye t-shirts ($38-$45) and hoodies ($85) featuring original vintage poster art and epic battle scenes from the films reinterpreted through Dim Mak’s unique approach to collaborations.”

CAVITYCOLORS x GODZILLA: “With the CAVITYCOLORS x GODZILLA collection, fans can get their hands on glow in the dark jogger sweatpants and shirts, a fun tie-dye t-shirt and other Godzilla tees. Look out for more new items from the collection, coming soon!”

Super7 x Godzilla Collection: “Super7 is offering fans the glow-in-the-dark Shogun Godzilla ReAction Figure and Kaiju Rorschach T-shirt. Look out for more new items from the collection, releasing on Godzilla Day (11/3)!

Godzilla Stern Pinball Machines: “Stern Pinball, Inc. and Toho International, Inc., launched a new line of pinball machines based on the iconic Toho film franchise for Godzilla. The Godzilla pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.”

Godzilla Mad Libs (Amazon): “Godzilla attack! This classic franchise gets the Mad Libs treatment as the larger-than-life kaiju stomps its way to shelves! Relive the fun and terror of this essential film series through 21 hilarious fill-in-the-blank stories that are perfect for die-hard supporters and the new generation of fans alike.”