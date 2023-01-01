The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

The Way of the Househusband has finally come back for Season 2, and now you can find all of the new episodes now streaming with Netflix! The anime taking on Kousuke Oono's popular manga series made its premiere last year to an admittedly divisive response among fans. But it ended up being such a hit with those that liked it that not only did it return for a second slate of episodes following its initial debut, but a second season was soon confirmed to be in the works. After some waiting, the new year has kicked off with the full release of the new season!

The Way of the Househusband is now streaming Season 2 with Netflix. Consisting of five episodes, it's likely that the season will be getting a second slate of five episodes later in the year considering how much fans seemed to enjoy everything that happened during the course of the first season. Kicking off 2023 with a brand new anime drop before the rest of the Winter 2023 anime schedule kicks in is a pretty big deal, so now's the time to tune in:

How to Watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2

You can now find The Way of the Househusband Season 2 now streaming with Netflix along with the first slate of episodes. The main cast for the series includes the likes of, "Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu, Shizuka Itou as Miku, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirou, Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torri, MAO as Gin, Jun Fukushima as Young Yakuza Lieutenant, Kimiko Saito as Town Chairperson, Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as Police Officers, Hochu Otsuka as Old Man Yakuza Boss, Tomokazu Sugita as Bob, and Subaru Kimura as Gouda.

As for what the series offers, Netflix teases The Way of the Househusband as such, ""Feared among the yakuza as "The Immortal Dragon", Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there's one person who's not happy about Tatsu's new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!"

