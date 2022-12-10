The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Lands Netflix Release Date

Anime hasn't been shy in the past when it comes to exploring various takes on the world of the mafia, with the Yakuza being a core tenant of more than a few anime franchises released over the years. The Way of The House Husband first debuted as a manga in 2018, following the story of a feared boss known as the "Immortal Dragon" who has hung up his criminal past and now spends his days keeping a tidy home in his hilarious series. With Netflix's anime adaptation releasing its first season in 2021, Tatsu is planning for a big comeback next year as the release date for season two has landed.

Kousuke Oono continues to release new chapters of the wildly hilarious manga series to this day, meaning there is plenty of stories that can help in putting together the second season. Based on the source material and the popularity that The Way of The House Husband has gained, the series also received both a live-action television series in Japan, along with a live-action movie that landed earlier this year.

Netflix's House Husband

Netflix's Official Twitter Account shared the big news that The Way of The House Husband would be bringing its second season to the streaming service next year on January 1st:

What better way to start 2023?



The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 is coming to Netflix Jan 1! pic.twitter.com/xbhHO7X45U — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 4, 2022

If you didn't have the chance to watch The Way of the House Husband's first season, you can currently stream it on Netflix, with the official description of the series reading as such:

"Who would have ever thought that the most feared gangster of his time now spends his days as a modest househusband? Seemingly giving up the way of the yakuza, the legendary "Immortal Dragon" Tatsu, best known for his prolific skirmishes against rival gangs, has abruptly vanished. Unbeknownst to most, however, Tatsu is currently staying at an apartment with his wife, doing his best to live a peaceful life.

Donning his trusty apron, Tatsu is now striving to become an efficient homemaker. Because of this, he has mastered the required skills—be it cooking the most delicious dishes, making sure to get the best deals at supermarkets, and everything in between—garnering the surprise of both of his former subordinates and enemies alike. Despite being a man with quite a controversial past, Tatsu's new way of life will only be more eccentric from here on out!"