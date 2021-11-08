The Witcher’s Next Anime Film Hopes to Be “More Standalone” Than Nightmare of the Wolf

The team behind the next The Witcher anime film hopes it will be “more standalone” than the story found in the first anime project, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The Witcher was such a hit with Netflix on the debut of its first season that Netflix quickly looked to expand the project with a number of new spin-offs and adaptations fleshing out its universe. One of these efforts was a new anime film, and that anime was such a success as well that a second new anime film is now in the works.

Netflix has yet to reveal any concrete information about The Witcher’s next anime endeavor, but showrunner Lauren Hissrich detailed some of the new anime project in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly not only noting how work on the new anime has only just begun, and that the team is hoping that it will act as more of a stand alone jumping on point for fans interested in the franchise as a whole. For that, the team is going further into the future for this one rather than going back into the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Witcher’s next anime film “is going to be way, way, way in the future,” Hissrich began explaining to EW, before admitting that she has “no idea what it will be, ’cause we’re just now getting started on it.” As for the overall hoal for the next entry in the franchise Hissrich explained, “I hope that the anime is a little bit more of a standalone project that will bring new eyes onto the franchise but also really be able to stand out there on its own.” As for the team putting the new anime together, Hissrich is excited to see what comes together.

“Everyone is getting to work on the pieces of the project that they’re passionate about,” Hissrich noted. “That has been really, really fun to see, allowing people to own parts of The Witcher themselves in the same way that I am.” Nightmare of the Wolf acted as an animated prequel for the main series, so it seems like this next anime is being planned without being weighed down by any of these major connections (outside of its extended universe ties, of course).

But what do you think? What would you want to see in The Witcher’s next anime project? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via EW