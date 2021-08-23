The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals How Kaer Morhen Fell

✖

One of the big events of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf centers around the much-talked-about fall of Kaer Morhen, the Witcher School of the Wolf. In the books, we hear about the event quite a bit, but we don't get a ton of other details on what happened, what led to the assault on the fortress, and the details of how Vesemir survived. Luckily that's where Nightmare of the Wolf comes in, as we see exactly what caused the fall of the School and most of its Witchers to die, as well as how Vesemir survived, and even a hint of the future.

Now, major spoilers are incoming for the fall of Kaer Morhen and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in general, so if you haven't watched the film yet you've been warned, though you could also read our spoiler-free review right here.

Earlier on in the film, Tetra says that Witchers are the ones creating the monsters they hunt to keep themselves employed, and unfortunately Vesemir confirms this after a confrontation with Deglan. Lady Zerbst has a close personal connection to Vesemir, so she heads to Kaer Morhen to tell Vesemir that Tetra's words are being heard and that a mob is headed their way.

Deglan and Vesemir put their issues aside to defend the fortress, and assemble all of the Witchers to stand against the angry mob. After a brief meeting goes awry, the battle begins, and while the Witchers aren't really threatened by the horde of normal humans heading their way, Tetra amps everything up by opening portals to the swamp, where Kitsu gathers monsters and sends them through.

All of the sudden there are monsters everywhere in addition to the mob, with massive creatures flying overhead. The Witchers stand their ground, but even they start to fall because of the sheer number of creatures and townspeople attacking them. More and more start to brutally fall, but Vesemir and Deglan still stand by the time the battle gets downstairs in the fortress.

A battle begins between Tetra, Kitsu, and Vesemir, but despite Kitsu's magic Tetra is killed before she can kill Vesemir thanks to an axe from Deglan. He stays behind while Vesemir leaves with Lady Zerbst, and he watches from afar as the fortress burns.

