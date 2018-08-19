‘Dragon Ball Super’ and DC’s ‘Titans’ Get NSFW Mashup Meme

DC Universe’s Titans original series made some big waves during San Diego Comic-Con 2018, with its dark first trailer that contained one especially eye-raising NSFW moment: Robin dropping a major F-bomb on Batman’s name! Naturally, the Internet has run wild with memes that mock the the “F**k Batman” moment – and now, Dragon Ball Super is getting in on the fun!

The image above is taken from the upcoming issue of the Dragon Ball Super manga, which made headlines for introducing a major change to the anime – in the form of an epic battle between Gohan and Kefla, the fused form of Universe 6 female Saiyans Kale and Caulifla. Gohan distinguished himself as a badass, stepping up and telling Goku to fall back, and worry about the bigger threat of Jiren.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have taken notice of how the Dragon Ball Super manga has treated Gohan so differently than the anime, with the latter basically nerfing Gohan’s powers, and making him a very minor player in the series’ big Tournament of Power story arc. The manga, on the other hand, has made Gohan a much more active warrior in the ToP arc: he wears the purple colors of his “true father” Piccolo into battle, and now he’s set to engage in a pivotal battle, with one of the most powerful fighters in the tournament.

It’s Gohan’s badass spirit and Piccolo connection in the Dragon Ball Super manga that makes this Titans meme so spot-on. With the simple addition of a mask, Gohan in Dragon Ball Super very much becomes the spiritual cousin to Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson / Robin in Titans. The cherry on top is, of course, the “F**k Goku” line, which is a perfect symbol for the very real fan opinion that Goku has been kind of a horrible dad to his sons. Seeing Gohan step out of Goku’s shadow and into his own spotlight is a thrilling fantasy for quite a few fans out there – and something we continue to hope to see in the next Dragon Ball anime series.

Meanwhile, DC fans are hoping that Titans will be a worthy first introduction to the world of the DC Universe streaming service.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Titans

will premiere on DC Universe in fall 2018.