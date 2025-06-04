One of Anime’s Biggest New Series Has Ended (But Don’t Worry)

All good things must come to an end and this fact is certainly true in the anime world. While there have been anime stories that have marched forward for decades, including the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece, some manga have definitive endings to their stories. Such is the case with the latest series to bid a fond farewell to its readers in the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine, though the grand finale doesn’t mean anime fans will be saying goodbye to its adaptation. To Your Eternity might be over but the anime marches on following the finale’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To Your Eternity recently ended with the release of its 201st chapter thanks to the Kodansha publication. Luckily, while Fushi might receive a bittersweet ending in the manga, the anime is marching forward and still has plenty of material to cover. This October, the series will return for its third season and considering it seems unlikely that To Your Eternity will cover the entirety of its manga run with its upcoming season, a fourth season might be inevitable. That being said, if you want to know what happened to wrap the manga, we’re more than happy to share a breakdown of To Your Eternity’s final chapter.

To Your Final Chapter

Studio Drive

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of To Your Eternity, Chapter 201, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Now that the Kaibara challenge has been overcome, the latest chapter breaks down the current situation for Fushi and company, “Kaibara gave up running the world. So the immortal-hunting boom faded and how lacking could live on their own became the main topic of discussion. The remaining technicians pondered the future.” Having put together his own family, Fushi struggles with them planning to leave the nest, begging for them to stay several hundred more years to calm his nerves.

Eventually, Fushi finds himself alone once again, reflecting on his past life in a way that harkens back to the chapter that started the series. To Your Eternity ends with the white-haired protagonist heading out into a snowy environment as he states, “It’s the beginning of a new journey.” While the character might have future adventures, it appears as though manga readers won’t be privy to them, which is fine when it comes to wrapping such a heartwarming, thought-provoking story as this.

While the final chapter has dropped in Japan, the manga’s final volume will release later this summer. Hitting the stands on August 12th, the twenty-fifth volume will bring the manga to a close as creator Yoshitoki Oima hasn’t hinted at any sequels and/or spin-off series down the line. Still, a series ending definitively can sometimes be a blessing, not a curse, in terms of ending on a high note.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to anime franchise finales? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on To Your Eternity and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.