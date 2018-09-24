‘Tokyo Ghoul 2’ Reveals its Main Cast

Tokyo Ghoul was recently confirmed to get a live-action sequel releasing in 2019, and the details about the new projects have slowly been revealed. The latest update for it includes some of the new main cast.

Three of the main cast additions have been confirmed, including the returning Masataka Kubota, and a casting for the fan-favorite character Shu Tsukiyama.

Although most of the cast still remains unconfirmed, Masataka Kubota will be returning to the sequel to play Ken Kaneki. There have been two major new cast additions as well with Maika Yamamoto portraying Toka Kirishima in the sequel, who replaces Fumika Shimuzu from the first film as Shimuzu has retired from acting since the release.

The biggest addition is Shota Matsuda, who will bringing Shu Tsukiyama to life. Tsukiyama’s a major character in the franchise who wasn’t in the first film, and fans definitely missed his unique perspective on its events. The pressure will be on to nail Tsukiyama, but fans will be happy to see the character make the jump to live-action. Since he’s one of the first new additions to the cast announced, perhaps it means Tsukiyama will play a pivotal role in the new film?

There are currently no other details for the live-action sequel, but it’s tentatively titled Tokyo Ghoul 2 and is on track for a release next year. The first teaser for the film featured a stylized unveiling of the release year, accompanied with flashing manga panels. The first live-action Tokyo Ghoul film released in Japan last July, but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film has since screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, who have licensed the film for a Blu-ray and DVD release.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret.

After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.