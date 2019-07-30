Stunning Tokyo Ghoul Statue Brings Touka’s Best Fight to Life

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul is full of intense battles and memorable scenes, and now one of the coolest is about to come to life in a stunning new way. Figurama, a company known for bringing intense fights in some of the most popular action series to life, will soon be releasing a new collectible statue that re-imagines the fight between Touka and Tsukiyama when Touka was attempting to save Ken Kaneki from Tsukiyama’s clutches.

Figurama recently showed off a new look at the Touka vs Tsukiyama statue, and the closer look at the statue reveals its highly detailed work and massive size. Check it out below!

Although there are currently no pricing or release details for the new statue as of this writing, this will be the second massive collectible statue featuring Tokyo Ghoul‘s characters. The first statue, feature Kaneki vs. Yamori, was incredibly popular and sold out soon after its release. There’s no doubt as to why considering how much work seemingly goes into every one of these releases. Touka vs. Tsukiyama’s fight was a good example of Touka’s abilities early on, and while the anime did admittedly lose its way toward the end with fans this made a huge impression when the anime first began.

It measures at 54cm tall, 50cm wide, and has a depth of 32cm, and Figurama describes the new statue as such, “Designed as the perfect companion piece to Kaneki VS Yamori, Touka VS Tsukiyama includes two alternative portraits, two miniature bust stands, and a matching official art print illustrated by a Japanese artist commissioned by the licensors. Certificates of authenticity are signed by Figurama Collectors CEO Shanab and concept artist Daniel Kamarudin.”

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.