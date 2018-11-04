‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Shares Fierce Super Saiyan Goku Sketch

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world with some of the most popular character designs, and it’s often shown love by other manga and anime creators.

The latest bit of love comes from the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, Sui Ishida, who shared his take on Dragon Ball Z‘s Super Saiyan Goku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the reasons fans love the Tokyo Ghoul series so much is Ishida’s intense, almost Gothic art style and seeing Goku through that lens is a much different way than fans are used to seeing the popular fighter. The rough lines, powerful pose (as Goku prepares to fire off a Kamehameha Wave) give the sketch a distinct flair that makes it stand out.

Tokyo Ghoul had quickly become one of the more popular recent series under the Weekly Young Jump belt, and while a crossover between the two series may have some hurdles to jump over, seeing Goku in such a fierce way definitely makes the idea more tantalizing than ever.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

If you’re interested in Dragon Ball Super, the series currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.