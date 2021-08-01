Tokyo Ghoul Fans Are Petitioning for an Anime Redo
Tokyo Ghoul may have started off as one of the most promising anime series in the game, but it lives in infamy thanks to its surprising downfall. The show upset fans worldwide with its final two seasons, but the manga did no such thing. In fact, Sui Ishida blew Tokyo Ghoul:re out of the water with his finale, and it seems fans want the show to get a second chance at things.
The whole thing popped off when shonesthetic hit Twitter with a now-viral post. The netizen pointed out how terrible it was that Tokyo Ghoul didn't live up to expectations given how good its manga is. Ishida's art and story was praised from start to finish, so fans expected the anime to do the same. Obviously, that did not happen, and fans are agreeing with this post calling for a total reboot.
At the start of season one, Tokyo Ghoul did well enough, and it was overseen by Pierrot. The studio did not sustain its quality, and Pierrot continued to outsource animation to outside production houses. This mixed-matched animation was suspect enough, but it became insufferable when major alterations were made to the manga's story.
Now, fans are hoping Tokyo Ghoul might get another go at life, but no one is holding their breath. Ishida's series might be considered a classic by supernatural fanatics, but it isn't chomping at sales lists these days. If the opportunity presents itself, netizens would love for a company like Mappa or Wit Studios to give the series a shot. And if not, well - you can always pick up a copy of Tokyo Ghoul to read.
What do you think of this reboot pitch? Do you believe Tokyo Ghoul deserves another chance? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Tale of Two Stories
Season 2 changed the plot from the manga but then season 3 (re:) ignores the changes in season 2 and followed the manga which made it extra confusing for anime onlys. That said, the ending was very rushed and lacklustre in both the anime and the manga.— Chase Ambrose (@ChaseAmbroseYT) July 30, 2021
Fingers Crossed
I believe one day Tokyo Ghoul will be rebooted and it will be an actual good anime and it will stick true to the manga hopefully ill be alive when that happens— Sebby (@BaconTheKingBoi) July 30, 2021
A Bout of Depression
The Tokyo Ghoul anime could have been a masterpiece. Instead it became the prime example for Manga superiority… it's really sad actually— 🦞 Pet Lobster Enthusiast 🦞 (@nytan_) July 29, 2021
Apples to Oranges
Dude the manga is to the anime what Gojo is to Kakashi— Antheia (@blossomcomplex) July 29, 2021
Manga Superiority
I stopped watching it and bought all the manga instead. I'm not usually one to read manga but I loved it and ended up getting a tattoo of it even.
Season is good though and the season ending is sick— 🐍StealthyReptile🌱 (@StealthyReptile) July 30, 2021
A Breath of Fresh Air
Been saying this.. ishida's art is so breath taking.. like 😩 choujin is good too! pic.twitter.com/sUeUXdS5pU— 𝚂𝚊𝚜𝚊𝚔𝚞𝚎✇(ѕнιɴjι) reαd вorυтo/нellѕ pαrαdιѕe (@LastSasuketaka) July 30, 2021
Wise Decision
Still keep my screenshots from 3 yrs ago such good art pic.twitter.com/BQuYdhcIgh— TL (@tl_alter) July 29, 2021