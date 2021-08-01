Tokyo Ghoul Fans Are Petitioning for an Anime Redo

Tokyo Ghoul may have started off as one of the most promising anime series in the game, but it lives in infamy thanks to its surprising downfall. The show upset fans worldwide with its final two seasons, but the manga did no such thing. In fact, Sui Ishida blew Tokyo Ghoul:re out of the water with his finale, and it seems fans want the show to get a second chance at things.

The whole thing popped off when shonesthetic hit Twitter with a now-viral post. The netizen pointed out how terrible it was that Tokyo Ghoul didn't live up to expectations given how good its manga is. Ishida's art and story was praised from start to finish, so fans expected the anime to do the same. Obviously, that did not happen, and fans are agreeing with this post calling for a total reboot.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

At the start of season one, Tokyo Ghoul did well enough, and it was overseen by Pierrot. The studio did not sustain its quality, and Pierrot continued to outsource animation to outside production houses. This mixed-matched animation was suspect enough, but it became insufferable when major alterations were made to the manga's story.

Now, fans are hoping Tokyo Ghoul might get another go at life, but no one is holding their breath. Ishida's series might be considered a classic by supernatural fanatics, but it isn't chomping at sales lists these days. If the opportunity presents itself, netizens would love for a company like Mappa or Wit Studios to give the series a shot. And if not, well - you can always pick up a copy of Tokyo Ghoul to read.

