Tokyo Ghoul is Getting Bloody New Cafe in Japan

Are you a fan of the world of ghouls? Have you been waiting for the second live action film of Tokyo Ghoul to drop on July 9th? Well, the series is going one step further not just with the release of the new movie, but also by creating a cafe to celebrate it. Starting on July 5th of this year, TG fans will have around a month’s time to make their way to Japan to experience this bonkers real cafe that takes inspiration from both the cafe and the supernatural aspects of the series.

Anime News Network laid out the many details of the cafe itself and they are quite staggering when all is said and done. The restaurant itself, titled “The Ghoul Restaurant” will be surrounded by 40,000 roses along with a recreation of the series’ bathtub, which will also be swarmed by the flowers. The menu itself will also be inspired by the series, with one dish even blasting out smoke whenever a patron takes a bite from it (not due to any ludicrous heat, so don’t worry).

The cafe also will have servers wearing amazingly garrish, albeit somewhat horrific, masks to serve you your smoky bites! If wine is what’s up your alley, the cafe will also serve it to you in regular and “blood sucking” glasses for your enjoyment. If fans are willing to visit the cafe in Japan, they must commit to the eight course menu at $92 USD and only have a limited time to do so as the promotion closes up shop on August 4th.

The second live action film of the series will see nearly all of the original actors returning to their roles, with the “Gourmet Arc” of Tokyo Ghoul covered in its run time. With the film’s tenative release date of July 19th of this year, fans will have plenty to experience from the world of ghouls.

What do you think of the “Ghoul Restaurant”? Will you try to make the visit to experience Tokyo Ghoul in a brand new light? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.