‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Film Sequel Announced

Tokyo Ghoul fans are seeing quite a lot from the series this year. Although Sui Ishida’s manga officially came to an end, there’s still more new greatness from the franchise to come.

The series has announced on its official website that the Tokyo Ghoul live-action film will officially be getting a sequel with a tentative release in 2019.

Distributor of the first live-action film Shochiku teased the announcement earlier this week, but the teaser revealed a date for the announcement. The teaser has been remade for the official announcement, and confirms that the sequel will be tentatively titled Tokyo Ghoul 2 and is currently scheduled for a 2019 release.

So far the only returning cast member confirmed is Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, but there have been new cast additions as well. Maika Yamamoto will portray Toka Kirishima in the sequel, and replaces Fumika Shimuzu (who has since retired from acting). The biggest addition is Shota Matsuda, who will be playing Shu Tsukiyama, a fan-favorite character who didn’t appear in the first film.

The first live-action Tokyo Ghoul film released in Japan last July, but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film has since screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, who have licensed the film for a Blu-ray and DVD release. The film was received well by critics and fans of the original series, and was one of the first live-action anime adaptations that does not carry negative weight.

Fans generally point to the first film as one of the recent examples of anime making a well executed transition to live-action, and the sequel will surely have a lot to live up to. For Tokyo Ghoul fans craving more of the anime series instead, the final season will premiere in October.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret.

After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.