‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Reveals New Anime Poster

The clock is ticking down to the release of Tokyo Ghoul:re already. The anime is set to debut in April, and the folks at Pierrot has shared yet another poster of the long-awaited release.

So, if you need a new Ken Kaneki fix, Japan has you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the Twitter account for Tokyo Ghoul:re shared the new image in a tweet. The post itself was meant to inform fans about the anime’s voice actors, but plenty found themselves interested in the tweet’s visual.

Premiering in April, Tokyo Ghoul: re will be directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima. The series will feature the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, and Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Are you ready to watch Tokyo Ghoul:re? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!