‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Sets Up One Long-Awaited Reunion

Tokyo Ghoul is never afraid to pull on heartstrings. The franchise is known to make even the toughest fans cry with all of its angst, and its most recent manga run has not changed that up. With its latest chapter, Tokyo Ghoul set up one heart-wrenching reunion, and fans aren’t sure they can handle it happening.

So, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Tokyo Ghoul:re released its 163rd chapter. The update saw Ken Kaneki wake from being comatose following his big rescue. Touka was able to pull the hero out of his dragon kagune after it grew out of control, but no one was sure if Ken would wake up after the ordeal. Luckily, the hero did just that, and Ken learned some interesting info once he did.

After waking up, Kaneki was told by his Quinx Squad what happened during his absence. The CCG and Tokyo’s ghouls teamed up to help find Ken as the hero’s rampant kagune was wreaking havoc upon the city.

“Right now, the Goat members and the Doves have teamed up to combines their strength,” the boy learned before Urie stepped in to explain more.

“In order to save you, the ghouls of Goat and the CCG teamed up, thanks to Nagachika,” the investigator explained. “To rescue you, he urged both sides to cooperate. Nagachika’s actions lit a fire in the hearts of the ghoul’s of Goat, and those same feelings moved the CCG. The combined strength of the Ghouls and the CCG… You bound them together.”

Of course, fans will get why this reunion is a big one for Tokyo Ghoul. It has been a long time since Ken met up with his best friend Hide, and the protagonist has been under the impression he killed the boy. Now that Ken knows his friend is still out there, the hero says he wants to reunite with Hide “terribly” so, and the long-awaited encounter will surely get readers teary.

Are you ready to Ken and Hide to reunite? Do you think it will go as smoothly as Ken hopes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!