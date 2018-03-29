‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Shares First English Dub Trailer

It has been a long time, but Tokyo Ghoul hasn’t forgotten its anime ambitions. After a controversial second season, the franchise will return to TVs come April with its next batch of episodes. And, if you head to Youtube, you can check out the third season’s first dubbed trailer.

Thanks to Funimation, the English trailer for Tokyo Ghoul:re is now available. The clip, which can be seen above, is the second overall trailer for the new season. It begins by hyping the series itself before giving fans a first-look at its new players. When Tokyo Ghoul returns, it will do so with a large cast of newcomers, and and trailers makes sure to show off each of those leads’ voices.

The trailer drop came shortly after Funimation announced its dub plans for the new Tokyo Ghoul season. The show will be SimulDubbed by the studio starting April 3 at 10 a.m. CST. The first episodes of season three will get their dub the same day of their original Japanese release. The strategy is a new one Funimation is testing for the next anime season as My Hero Academia will start off with same-day SimulDubs. So, hopefully the studio can streamline the process to make the quick turnaround a standard thing for future titles.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Are you ready to watch this new season of Tokyo Ghoul?