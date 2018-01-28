Tokyo Has Been Taken Over By Anime Snowmen

Earlier this week, Tokyo was met with a meteorological surprise, when several inches of snow ended up falling.
The winter weather created quite a bit of confusion, as the city has not experienced heavy snowfall since February of 2014. But in between those transportation delays and disarray, anime fans ended up having some fun.
Videos by ComicBook.com
A series of anime-themed snow sculptures have been making the rounds online, which were created by Tokyo residents during the “Snowpocalypse”. From larger than life recreations of anime monsters to charming snowscapes, here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.
@aokage_cos
近所に子供が多いので、喜ぶかなと思って車を犠牲にした雪ダルマ。— 青影▶写真集通販中 (@aokage_cos) January 23, 2018
帰ってくるまでに溶けそう… pic.twitter.com/kq3jnY86O7
@cyoumeizan
気づかながちだけどタータンのヒゲは左だけ２本。— 鳥明山 (@cyoumeizan) January 23, 2018
#雪だるま選手権 pic.twitter.com/zEis1mQInA
@ryuki_maguroex
やったー四年ぶりキングテレサ様できたよー#雪だるま #雪像 pic.twitter.com/HgtXMkQcYa— Ryuki（りゅうき） (@ryuki_maguroex) January 23, 2018
@official_a_30
地球連邦軍のゆきだるま。#雪だるま選手権 pic.twitter.com/R46wXT8ohN— 紅葉 美緒 (@official_a_30) January 22, 2018
@ShonanPai
お台場なう。恒例の雪だるまハロ(‘д’)— 湘南パイ (@ShonanPai) January 22, 2018
まだ雪の量少ないし、ベタベタシャーベットになるので、綺麗な雪を集めるの苦労した。
ここに置くとライトの熱で解けるのだw#実物大ユニコーンガンダム#ユニコーンガンダム pic.twitter.com/0agQsyKu4u
@uezulandhia
どんだけ雪だるまに精魂込めてんだよwwって次男に言われたんだけど、雪かきに飽きてきたので雪だるま作ったら、通りかかったJCに「は⁈何あの雪だるま？すげーな❣️」って言われたのでシン君にもぜひ見せたい❣️シン君の大好きなケロロに出てくるユキキ！#ケロロ軍曹 #ユキキ #크로스지 #shin pic.twitter.com/DzOEu6ETsM— MIKAN (@uezulandhia) January 23, 2018
@plastiquedoll
i just wanted to built a snow man, but then i got carried away…uhm. #隣のトトロ #雪 pic.twitter.com/xqNqv8NM8S— レイラ (@plastiquedoll) January 22, 2018
@kamepikichi
ヨッシー雪だるまww#ヨッシー #雪だるま #雪だるま選手権 pic.twitter.com/FAHxzFuCA1— toyo@ぴぃこ (@kamepikichi) January 23, 2018
@344zamurai
朝。溶け始めて透明感が増した肌にｗ足回り少し綺麗にしてたらご近所さんに見られたハズカシイ…(/ω＼) 右脚とかお腹とかもう少し綺麗にしてあげたかったけど筋肉痛やばす。 #雪だるま #ベイマックス pic.twitter.com/71bSJxSX7w— 壬吉 (@344zamurai) January 22, 2018
@HK2899
ラプラスに波乗りを覚えさせた結果。#雪だるま #雪像 #やっぱりマッチョ pic.twitter.com/JTTFYtmnHA— ハードケン (@HK2899) January 22, 2018
@himegucci0707
フリーザ雪だるま#雪だるま選手権 pic.twitter.com/5BuEUj1fmT— スタジオカドタ【公式】 (@himegucci0707) January 23, 2018