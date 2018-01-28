Tokyo Has Been Taken Over By Anime Snowmen

Earlier this week, Tokyo was met with a meteorological surprise, when several inches of snow ended up falling.

The winter weather created quite a bit of confusion, as the city has not experienced heavy snowfall since February of 2014. But in between those transportation delays and disarray, anime fans ended up having some fun.

A series of anime-themed snow sculptures have been making the rounds online, which were created by Tokyo residents during the “Snowpocalypse”. From larger than life recreations of anime monsters to charming snowscapes, here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

@aokage_cos

@cyoumeizan

@ryuki_maguroex

@official_a_30

@ShonanPai

@uezulandhia

@plastiquedoll

i just wanted to built a snow man, but then i got carried away…uhm. #隣のトトロ #雪 pic.twitter.com/xqNqv8NM8S — レイラ (@plastiquedoll) January 22, 2018

@kamepikichi

@344zamurai

@HK2899

@himegucci0707