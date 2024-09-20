New Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Trailer Reveals the Icon's New Mission

Tomb Raider is ready for its close up at Netflix. Crystal Dynamics has teamed up with Powerhouse Animation Studios to bring the action heroine to the small screen. This October, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will go live, and it promises to fill in a crucial part of Lara's history. Thanks to Netflix, we have been given a new peek at the series, and the clip proves Lara is about to undertake yet another incredible mission.

You know, that is if she comes out the other end alive. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will not pull it punches, so the butt-kicking archaeologist better brace herself.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is a fast-paced piece of action that asks fans to trust in its heroine's plan. The team over at Powerhouse Animation Studios gives Lara a fluid design that feels at home with what Crystal Dynamics has shown us over the years. Plus, actress Hayley Atwell can be heard voicing Lara, and the Agent Carter star never misses.

Lara Croft Is Ready to Takeover Netflix

For those curious about the new animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be a canon piece of the franchise's history. Showrunner Tasha Huo and her team worked carefully with Crystal Dynamics to carve out a story that ties Lara's film history to her video game run. As such, this title is set after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. By the end of the Netflix original, Lara will be caught up with her entrance to the original Tomb Raider games, so you can expect some big lore drops.

What Does the Future of Tomb Raider Look Like

As for what's next for Tomb Raider, the franchise is staying busy. Back in 2023, a new title joined the series with Tomb Raider Reloaded, a mobile title that was published by Square Enix London. Back in February, the original Tomb Raider games were thrust into headlines with a special remaster trilogy. The long-awaited remaster earned top marks thanks to its smooth visuals and retro gaming modes. If you want to peek the game, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered can be found on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Beyond Netflix's TV series, no plans are in the works to have Lara Croft return to the screen. We have seen the heroine hit Hollywood a number of times, of course. Alicia Vikander most recently played the action star in 2018 after Angelina Jolie oversaw the role on film. Currently, Amazon Studios is developing a reboot of Vikander's Tomb Raider for television, but no update has been given on the project since 2023.

What do you think about this latest Tomb Raider teaser? Are you excited for this new Netflix series? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.