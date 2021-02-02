Toonami Promo Hypes Next Major Event, Cosmo Samurai

Toonami is hyping its next major event, Cosmo Samurai, with a cool new promo! Long time Toonami fans are most likely familiar with the Total Immersion Events that have taken place over the years. Each one massively changes the look for the Adult Swim block overall and sees TOM and SARA taking on a much bigger mission than airing a few anime programs. The last Total Immersion Event took place in 2019, and actually killed off the previous TOM model and shifted the entire visual package for the Adult Swim programming block going forward.

Now it seems there's a new Total Immersion Event on the way, but it won't be changing the entire visual landscape for the block as a whole like the previous one did. What will be a shake up, however, is that it seems that this upcoming event will be going full anime coming with Japanese audio and English subtitles! You can check out the promo for this new event in the video above!

Titled Cosmo Samurai, this event will be a four part, non-canonical event that will air over the next four weeks at midnight EST. Animated by Telecom, this new event will be bringing a subbed anime project to Toonami screens once more. The Adult Swim block has featured subtitled anime projects in the past during April Fool's Day specials and the previously produced Rick and Morty anime projects, and like those airings, this new event will likely be allowed to explore all kinds of fun non-canonical ideas.

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block currently has several original anime projects in the works such as Fena Pirate Princess, Shenmue, Uzumaki and more, and while there have yet to be concrete release dates announced for these projects, fans have been hyped to see Toonami involved with so many originals. Now the block itself will get to have some fun with its own characters in an anime space.

Toonami's February schedule will be going through some changes as well now that Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 has ended its run last week. Here's the breakdown of the new line up starting this month (in EST):

12:00AM: Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM: Attack on Titan Final Season

1:00AM: Assassination Classroom

1:30AM: Fire Force

2:00AM: Black Clover

2:30AM: SSSS.Gridman

3:00AM: Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

What do you think? Are you excited for Toonami's next major event, Cosmo Samurai?