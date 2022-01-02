Toonami Releases Emotional Tribute for Cowboy Bebop Writer, Keiko Nobumoto

Adult Swim’s Toonami block released an emotional tribute to Cowboy Bebop screenwriter Keiko Nobumoto during the New Year’s Day broadcast! Nobumoto has been involved with a number of key anime projects that have often been lauded as major classics among fans as she had contributed scripts for series such as Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy, and Carole & Tuesday. Nobumoto even created one of the bigger cult classics, Wolf’s Rain, as well. It was announced last December that the screenwriter had passed following a battle with esophageal cancer, and anime fans are still mourning the major loss to this day.

Reflecting just how much Keiko Nobumoto has contributed to the anime scene for fans around the world, Toonami (which has been the broadcast home for many of the series that Nobumoto had contributed to over the course of her career) started off its special Cowboy Bebop marathon for New Year’s Day by honoring the writer with a heartfelt tribute to Nobumoto following her passing. You can see their tribute to the anime legend below as shared through Toonami’s official Facebook page:

Keiko Nobumoto started things off with the special TV anime project Hiroshima ni Ichiban Densha ga Hashita back in 1993, but truly became known around the world for her work as the head writer on Cowboy Bebop soon after. The success of that series for Sunrise eventually lead her to create Wolf’s Rain, produced by Studio Bones a few years after that series came to an end. She would continue to work with director Shinichiro Watanabe over the years on series such as Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, and even most recently Carole & Tuesday. If you have a particular line that you love from any of these projects, Nobumoto is the one to thank for that.

Nobumoto’s loss is one that will be felt for quite a long time as her touch in the scripts will surely be missed by fans all over the world. Even just watching more of the Cowboy Bebop anime during Toonami’s New Year’s Day marathon swirled up all of those feelings once more, and it’s clear that Adult Swim and Toonami are joining fans in the wake of such a loss. Nobumoto will surely be missed by many, and our thoughts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones at this time.