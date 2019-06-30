Toonami Debuts Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Promo

Although Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma officially came to end, fans of the series will have a lot to look forward to for the future of the franchise as it seems like it’s having a bigger year than ever. Not only is a fourth season of the series officially coming later this year, but fans will soon have a great way to see it from the beginning with the debut of the series on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

In order to better hype fans for its upcoming premiere on July 6th, Toonami debuted a slick new promo letting fans know all about Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma. Check it out in the video above!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma will be joining the line-up in place of the recently ended The Promised Neverland. The new schedule Toonami lineup officially begins Saturday, July 6th and plays out as follows (in EST):

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

12:00 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

12:30 AM – Lupin the Third Part 5

1:00 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin

3:30 AM – My Hero Academia

The content of the series may be a little more spicy than the other more action-oriented series on the block, but it’s late night timeslot is the perfect place for the series. It’s non-action action storytelling will be a perfect late night snack in between Lupin and Black Clover, and it’s got a number of seasons under its belt should it prove popular enough to remain on the block through all of its iterations. There’s also a season that has yet to get an official English dub release, so fingers crossed for a good Toonami future for Food Wars!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.