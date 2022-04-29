Toonami Reveals New Line-Up For May 2022

✖

Toonami is preparing for the new month, and that means it is time for some schedule updates! The late-night program is known for swapping series in and out of rotation to make way for special updates. And now, it seems the first couple of schedules for May 2022 have gone live!

According to the schedule for May 7th, Toonami is starting the night out with Assassination Classroom before it moves to Lupin the 3rd. One Piece and Naruto: Shippuden will follow with back-to-back episodes before Shenmue and Cowboy Bebop ends the night.

🚨LINEUP NEWS🚨#Toonami released an update on their schedule! On May 7, the block will lead with #AssassinationClassroom and double up on Naruto #Shippuden at 2 am. The following week, #Primal’s first season will kick off Toonami with #ShenmueTheAnimation encoring at 3 am. pic.twitter.com/I0oc9UDyYQ — Toonami Faithful (@ToonamiNews) April 28, 2022

The second schedule released by Toonami covers May 14th. On that night, the program will begin as usual but with Primal's season one premiere. Assassination Classroom will follow, and the rest of the schedule is status quo except Naruto: Shippuden is missing an episode. Instead, Attack on Titan is taking its place at the end of Toonami's time slot.

As you can see, none of these shows are new to Toonami, but their order is mixed. Of course, fans are hoping the program is able to lay claim to some new shows ASAP to liven up its schedule. As anime becomes more competitive to license, Toonami has faced challenges in bringing new series to television thanks to upped licensing fees. But if the program wants to dip into some old-school titles for a nostalgia blast, well – let's just say fans would tune in for a special Inuyasha marathon!

