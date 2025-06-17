Digimon and More Classic Anime Will Be Streaming for Free This Summer

Digimon and more of Toei Animation’s classic anime offerings are going to be streaming for free through the Summer as part of a special event. If you are of a certain generation, it’s likely that you have grown up watching anime like Digimon. But there’s an even bigger chance that you were introduced to the English dubbed versions with broadcasts on Fox Kids and more blocks of the like before ever finding out that they originally came from Japan with a wholly different cast and crew behind them. But all these years later, that special feeling is coming back in a cool new way.

Toei Animation has officially announced the new Summer Weekend Splash event kicking off on June 28th this Summer on their official YouTube channel. This event will feature live broadcasts of English dubbed classic releases like Digimon, Precure (as Pretty Cure), Magical DoReMi (some of which haven’t been seen in a long time) and more airing on Saturdays and Sundays through the Summer. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of full line up Toei Animation will be offering for this special event, but it’s going to be a fun and nostalgic way for fans to spend the weekend. Check out the announcement trailer for the new event below.

What’s New for Digimon?

The Digimon anime might be one of the classic offerings that fans will be able to check out with this new event, but it’s still very much active. There’s a brand new anime joining the franchise currently scheduled for a premiere later this year too. After celebrating the official 25th anniversary of Digimon’s original debut in Japan (complete with a special short that brings back the classic DigiDestined for one final adventure as adults), Toei Animation announced the next major project coming down the pipeline for the long running anime franchise.

Digimon Beatbreak was officially announced as the next major Digimon anime entry, and is currently scheduled for a premiere some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. A release date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication, but its first promotional materials have teased a much darker direction for the franchise than fans have gotten to see in a few years. But there’s still very little about what to know from the new anime’s staff and cast as of this time either. Either way, it’s a good sign for the future.