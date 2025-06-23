Tougen Anki Drops Special Anime Release Ahead of Summer Debut

Adapted from Yura Urushibara’s 2020 ongoing 24-volume manga Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood, Tougen Anki has announced a special chibi anime, Oni Momo Momo, that has officially commenced before the main series debuts on July 11th. With production aiming to release each mini episode one after another, the episodes will be available on the official Tougen Anki YouTube channel. As heated as the main series is set to be, the cute chibi series seems like it will be a nice little breath of relaxing, fresh air in between the intense action in the main series’ episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this first episode to kick off the new mini-series, the students of Rakshasa Academy perform the classic folktale “Momotaro”. The tale is about Momotaro, which basically literally translates to “Peach Boy”, who was born from, well, a peach. On a journey to rescue his village from Oni, Momotaro sets off to Onigashima (Demon Island). Along the way, he meets and recruits allies like a dog, a monkey, and a pheasant. With such a fitting premise, perhaps the series will include more Oni-related folktale references in the future such as “The Red Oni Who Cried”.

An Adorable Chibi Minisodes to Snack On Alongside the Intense Main Series

Tougen Anki

Amidst the rivalry between those with rash and reckless Oni blood who pose a threat to humanity and the Momotarou who protect the world from the threat of the Oni, is Shiki Ichinose, an irresponsible delinquent who’s been expelled from school. Even so, his foster father, Tsuyoshi, still cares for him as his own. But when a Momotarou appears searching for Shiki, as Tsuyoshi gives up his life to save Shiki, Tsuyoshi confesses the truth with his dying breath: Tsuyoshi, though Momotarou himself, had been hiding Shiki, an Oni unbeknownst to himself. With Shiki’s Oni blood now awakened and transforming him into an uncontrollable, vengeful monster, the Rakshasa Academy Oni teacher Naito Mudano is alerted to the commotion. Wanting to learn to understand and control his own powers, Shiki enrolls at the academy to harness his own potential to avenge his father.

Play video

The mini episode ahead of Tougen Anki’s Summer 2025 debut features the characters:

Ichinose Shiki (voiced by Ura Kazuki) playing Momotaro

Naito Mudano (Hiroshi Kamiya) as the director

Jin Kōgasaki (Kōtarō Nishiyama) as the Oni

Kuina Sazanami (Aimi) as the old woman

Homare Byobugaura (Manaka Iwami) as the dog

Ikari Yaoroshi (Shōgo Sakata) as the monkey

Juji Yusurube (Natsuki Hanae) as the pheasant

Rokuro Kiriyama (Kaito Miura) as the old man

Kyoya Oiranzaka (Kimura Ryōhei) as the narrator

What do you think of the new chibi series to pair with the hype of the debut of the Tougen Anki anime? Let us know in the comments if you think these characters are just too cute!