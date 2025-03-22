Tougen Anki Drops New Trailer Ahead of Summer Premiere

Play video

Tougen Anki is now one big step closer to its release later this Summer, and the anime is getting ready for its premiere with a new trailer and poster for the anime. Yura Urushibara first created Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise for Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in 2020, and has a pretty hefty fanbase behind the manga series already. That’s likely going to change very soon with its official anime adaptation now scheduled to hit later this Summer, and that’s even truer now thanks to the new updates shared as part of the AnimeJapan 2025 event happening this weekend.

Tougen Anki will be premiering later this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and to celebrate, REMOW has dropped a new trailer showing off the best look at the coming anime yet. Along with showcasing more of the voice cast making their debut, you can also hear its opening theme “OVERNIGHT” as performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES. You can check out the Tougen Anki anime’s newest trailer in the video above, and can also check out the newest poster for the anime below too.

What’s New for Tougen Anki’s Anime?

It’s now been confirmed that Tougen Anki will be making its anime debut some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or international release plans have been announced as of the time of this publication. Along with the confirmation of its new opening theme titled “OVERNIGHT” as performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES, it was also announced during AnimeJapan 2025 that Ryohei Kimura will be joining the voice cast as Kyoya Oiranzaka. He’ll be joining the previously announced voice cast that includes Kazuki Ura as Shiki Ichinose, Hiroshi Kamiya as Naito Mudano, and Kotaro Nishiyama as Jin Kougasaki.

The extended voice cast also includes Manaka Iwami as Homare Byobugaura, Shogo Sakata as Ikari Yaoroshi, Natsuki Hanae as Juji Yusurube, Kaito Miura as Rokuro Kiriyama, and Aimi as Kuina Sazanami. The Tougen Anki anime will be directed by Ato Nonoka for Studio Hibari. Yukie Sugawara will be handling the scripts, Ryoko Amisaki will be overseeing the character designs, Yumika Okazaki will be handing editing duties and Kohta Yamamoto will be composing the music with Pony Canyon overseeing the music production.

What Is Tougen Anki About?

Yura Urushibara’s Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and the first volume of the series can now be found on shelves. As for what to expect from the new Tougen Anki anime, REMOW begins to tease the series as such, “‘You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)…’The bloodlines of ‘Oni’ and ‘Momotaro’ have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the ‘Momotaro Agency’ and the ‘Oni Agency,’ respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since.”

The synopsis continues with, “The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!”

How are you liking the look of Tougen Anki so far? Will you check it out this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!