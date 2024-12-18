Tower of God’s Best Hero Confirmed in Recent Interview: “Like a Mascot Character”

Tower of God‘s anime adaptation has been rather tumultuous. While anime fans and critics alike praised the first season of the show, the second season wasn’t held so highly. The series still performed relatively well, but the change in animation studio and other factors ultimately made fans feel as though the series’ dip in quality was too much to recover from. Despite that, plenty of hardcore fans, including celebrities, have managed to find things to like about the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recently graduated idol from the J-pop group Juice=Juice, Akari Uemura, recently participated in an interview with natalie.mu that gave the star a chance to talk about her favorite anime, particularly Tower of God. Uemura informed the interviewer that she’s a relatively avid anime fan, keeping up with series like Jujutsu Kaisen, BLEACH, and even classics like Inuyasha due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people inside. Of course, having the opportunity to gush about everything she was watching, Uemura dove into some of her favorite characters from Tower of God.

While she talks about much of the main cast with an earnest amount of love for a fan, in the second page of the interview, Uemura goes full fangirl over Rak – Tower of God‘s crocodilian beastman, who the idol believes makes the perfect mascot character. She mentions that Rak is her type, and his ability to seem silly while being deeply passionate and caring about the people around him makes him extremely endearing to her as an audience member.

The Answer Studio

Tower of God Excels By Depicting Complex Character Drama

Tower of God is a complicated fantasy series that takes its time developing its characters before thrusting them into impossible situations where they must choose to continue fending for themselves in the “dog eat dog” culture that’s exhibited by the tower – like Rachel in Season 1 – or band together to try and make it to the top for a great good, which is what much of Season 2 seems to focus on. While the second season suffered due to an unexpected studio change and animation dips, the story and message are still very much there. Part of what makes Uemura’s interview so interesting is how the idol could confidently identify these deeper character traits despite having claimed to only be a casual fan of the show.

If anything, her love for Rak’s silly, passionate characterization proves Tower of God succeeded in crafting compelling characters that can come from any walk of life and still manage to endear themselves to audiences with something as simple as brief visual gags or passing comments about how much they care for those around them.

The Answer Studio

H/T natalie.mu