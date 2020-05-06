Tower of God Confirms English Dub Cast

✖

Crunchyroll unfortunately had to put their English dubs on hold for a while due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, but they are making a comeback! Crunchyroll has announced that not only has English dub production resumed with remote casts and crews, but there will be some major premieres as part of the new schedule. As one of the biggest premieres of the Spring 2020 anime season so far, Tower of God will be getting its own English dub! The dub for this Crunchyroll Original will kick off on Wednesday, May 13th.

After Tower of God's English dub premieres next week, it will release new episodes every Wednesday. To celebrate the big announcement, Crunchyroll has confirmed the cast for the dub, and they break down Tower of God's English dub cast as such:

Bam - Johnny Yong Bosch (Giyu Tomioka in “Demon Slayer,” Makoto Tachibana in “Free!” Zora in “Black Clover” and Ichigo Kurosaki in “Bleach” among many others)

Rachel - Valerie Rose Lohman (Jess Blazkowicz in “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” Edith Finch in “"What Remains of Edith Finch")

Headon - Christopher Swindle (Jack Hanma in “Baki,” various voices in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” and Arthur Rimbaud in “Bungo Stray Dogs”)

Khun Aguero Agnis - Chris Hackney (Dimitri in “Fire Emblem: Three Houses”)

Rak Wraithraiser - Matthew David Rudd (Baal in “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun” and Leaky Eye Lica in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind”)

Yuri Jahad - Kira Buckland (Reimi Sugimoto in “JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable,” and 2B in “NieR: Automata” among many others)

Evan Edroch - Kyle McCarley (Narancia Ghirga in “JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind” and 9S in “NieR: Automata”)

Anaak Jahad - Cherami Leigh (Sailor Venus in “Sailor Moon,” and Asuna Yuuki in “Sword Art Online” among many others)

Hatz - Nicolas Roye (Octane in “Apex Legends”)

Shibisu - Scott Whyte (Known for his work in various video games including “Death Stranding,” “Star Wars: The Old Republic - Onslaught” and “Transformers: War for Cybertron”)

Endorsi Jahad - Jeannie Tirado (Norman in “The Promised Neverland,” and Fana from “Black Clover”)

Lero Ro - Trent Mills (LA-based comedian, actor, singer. Upright Citizen’s Brigade)

Hansung Yu - Lucien Dodge (Waver Velvet in “Fate/Zero”)

Serena - Cristina Vee (Darkness in “Konosuba,” Killua Zoldyck in “Hunter x Hunter,” Homura Akemi in “Puella Magi Madoka Magica,” and Sailor Mars in “Sailor Moon” to name a few)

Joshua Lopez, Director of Production, at Crunchyroll had this to say about the company producing the Tower of God English dub amidst the challenges of the novel coronavirus, "I am incredibly proud of the Crunchyroll production team for safely delivering dubs to our community. For the series that experienced delays, we restarted production with a remote cast and crew. We produced about half of Tower of God in studio, before shifting to a fully-remote workflow."

