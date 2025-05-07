Tower of God Just Launched Its First New Manhwa Spinoff (But There’s a Catch)

It’s common for particularly popular manhwa to have side stories or additional content that the series explores once the main story is finished, especially since the web novels that the manhwa often follow include side stories regularly. Considering how well-established Tower of God is, it might not be surprising that it’s getting a spinoff, and that spinoff has already started serializing. The spinoff is called Urek Mazino, and it follows the character of the same name who appeared in the original Tower of God series. New chapters are set to be released every Tuesday, and the first one was released on April 28th on Naver Webtoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, you’ll have a hard time finding Urek Mazino in English for the time being. Right now, it’s only being serialized in Korean, but it’s likely that it’ll be translated into more languages and released for a wider audience. Considering Tower of God built a worldwide audience over the past 15 years, it’d be strange to not see its spinoff translated and brought to the same audiences who enjoyed the base series.

A Fresh Perspective of the Tower

You see the story from Bam’s perspective in the base manhwa and Tower of God anime series, but there’s no shortage of interesting characters he meets while in the Tower. Because of this, there’s a lot of potential for more side stories beyond Urek Mazino to be created in the future.

In the meantime, Urek Mazino can also act as a way to fill in the content void between seasons for the anime, which viewers hope will address its animation quality issues moving into future seasons. While there’s already a lot of Tower of God content due to the size of the original series, it’s designed in a way where additional stories could be continuously added as spinoffs, each one focusing on a different character the way that Urek Mazino is.

Urek Mazino Is the Perfect Character for a Tower of God Spinoff

Urek has quite a few similarities to Bam, and the most prominent might be that they aren’t trying to become the king of the Tower. Bam simply wants to find his friend, Rachel, again, but Urek expresses a desire to leave the Tower, despite being one of the strongest active Rankers in it. He heard about the world outside and how vast it is with countless stars, and he believes that the Tower is trivial in comparison when you think about such a world existing.

Like Bam, Urek also tends to be kind, although he’s only really nice to the people he likes. Still, he’s not the type of character to lord his power over others for no reason, which makes him a great choice for the spinoff. Plus, you should get to see more of his relationship with Garam during Urek Mazino, which will add depth to both of their characters. Of course, Urek will likely come across plenty of other characters during his journey in the spinoff, including familiar faces and new characters that haven’t been seen yet in the Tower.

Right now, there’s no information about when translations of Urek Mazino will start serializing, but the popularity of Tower of God makes it seem like a matter of time. Hopefully, Urek will be able to fulfill his wish of returning to the outside by the end of his series, letting him see the world he’s dreamed of.