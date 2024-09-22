Why Transfomers One Deserves a Sequel ASAP

Transformers One has flipped the franchise on its head with a new origin, so it deserves to continue telling its new version of the story. Transformers has been around for a long time, and over the decades fans have seen a number of different iterations of the franchise. It's a series that's no stranger to remakes, reboots, sequels or otherwise as it's all been put through the lens of multiple creators over the years. While the core tenants have been the same, each Transformers entry takes its out route to get to those core tenants that fans recognize.

It's the same case for Transformers One as it introduces new takes on Optimus Prime and Megatron, and ends with the characters in the starting place that fans would recognize more as they both end up the leaders of the Autobots and Deceptions. While this is a fitting story in its own right as it showcases a new side of the Transformers lore that's rarely seen on such a blockbuster level, it's also still an origin story. A story that we need to see continue with an official sequel.

(Photo: Optimus Prime in Transformers One - Paramount Pictures)

Why Transformers One Needs a Sequel

A sequel to Transformers One is built into name. The title featuring a "one" not only represents the fact that the story has gone all the way back to square one, but it's also the first part of a new era for the franchise. It's an intentional moniker that's basically all but confirming the story will continue with a new entry some time in the future. But that's really just in the business side of things, and thankfully the movie itself offers up a great path to continue in with some great hooks for future stories.

Transformers One tells the origin story for not only Optimus Prime and Megatron, but for the Autobots and Decepticons as a whole. This look back on Cybertron has widened the scope to a planet full of characters and stories. While these characters have been seen in other ways in the past, this new story allows Transformers to then release new takes on the war for Cybertron overall. While the Quintessons served as a good introductory enemy, it wasn't until Megatron came into play that the film really got going.

Once the third act reveals the real antagonist of the film, Transformers One begins to zoom by at such a speed that it's so exciting to see the versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron that we were hoping to see in action. This origin had done the work to make this pivot exciting, and thus it's opened up this rivalry to years worth of attention as Orion and D-16 are fully fleshed out characters who will only further get more complex as this particular film series goes on in further entries. It deserves to evolve further.

Transformers One: How to Make a Sequel

Thankfully, the Transformers franchise has been so varied over the years that it's entirely possible to release both live-action and animated takes on the universe that will still feel different from one another. As the live-action franchise finds a new way to reboot itself with its upcoming G.I. Joe crossover, the animated version of the franchise has thankfully already figured it out with Transformers One. This could be the launching point for a new trilogy, and potentially beyond as we can now see Optimus and Megatron fighting on Cybertron before even getting to Earth. Which will then further distinguish itself from the live-action films.

As for how to approach a sequel, Paramount has already set a precedent for how to continue the franchise. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was a hit for Paramount, and was subsequently followed up with the announcement that not only is there a new movie in the works, but there's a streaming series released in the meantime. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles even offered its own style to further distinct itself from the movie, and that's exactly the same path that the Transformers One franchise should take with its own sequel.

Transformers One should be followed not only with a new movie, but a new TV series as well. There are so many characters from the original Transformers franchise that didn't get too much screen time in Transformers One, but would be perfect to follow in a new TV series instead. The film sequel could still focus most of its attention on the core dynamic between Optimus and Megatron, while the following TV series could then feature more of the wide ancillary cast. All the while, continuing to flesh out this cinematic universe in different ways.

We're Getting More Transformers Either Way

The cold hard truth of the matter, however, is that we're going to get new Transformers either way. Whether it's a sequel to Transformers One, or another animated movie trying yet another new take on it all, we're going to see Transformers sticking around just as it had for all these years before. It's been four decades since Transformers first started out (even celebrating its 40th anniversary this Summer), and in all that time we've got many beginnings and endings for these characters. But Transformers One is the first truly great start that we have seen on the big screen in quite a long time.

With that age also comes the challenge of offering a fresh take on the Transformers that hasn't been seen before, and Transformers One somehow meets that. While it could be a much different situation in a sequel or third film to follow (as keeping that originality will get harder with each attempt), Transformers One deserves to take that chance and follow it up with a sequel. We have got to see how it all works out from here. It's time to see what a full film featuring what this version of Optimus Prime and Megatron brings to the table.