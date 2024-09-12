Transformers Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Epic Anime Short: Watch

For decades now, Transformers has been more than meets the eye. The franchise saw its unlikely start spark after Takara Tomy, a popular toy brand from Japan, teamed up with Hasbro in America. The cross-cultural deal brought the Transformers to life, and it did not take long for its lore to blow up. From TV shows to blockbuster movies, Transformers has done plenty during its 40-year run. And today, the IP is testing its limits with a special anime created by Studio Trigger.

The anime, as you can see below, is nothing short of a love letter to Transformers. The short features all of our favorite Autobots as heroes like Optimus Prime take to the screen. Studio Trigger did not hold back with its animation here, and we have director Akira Amemiya to thank for the visual feast. Not only did Amemiya do the storyboard for this short, but he acted as the episode and animation director. And if we may be so bold, we'd like to request Amemiya oversee a full-blown anime for Transformers ASAP.

TRIGGER × Transformers 40th Anniversary Special Movie. This is awesome, enjoy! #Transformers pic.twitter.com/gblMBgBkyX — Transformers The Show (@TFShowUK) September 12, 2024

What Is This New Transformers Anime About?

Given the popularity of anime nowadays, it isn't impossible for a Transformers series to earn an order. The medium has blown up globally since 2020, and these days, generations new and old are turning to anime for content. Studio Trigger's new short proves Transformers makes for an engaging anime, and it has a fanbase built in already. The IP already has ties to anime given its origins with Takara Tomy and designer Shoji Kawamori. If you did not realize, Kawamori created the hit mech anime Macross, and his love of technology led him to design a set of toys with Takara Tomy. These toys, known as Diaclone, became the basis for Transformers with help from Hasbro. So as you can see, Transformers has a solid history with Japanese creators.

The IP is celebrating its 40th anniversary as fans know. From new collaborations with Godzilla and a feature film on the horizon, Transformers is very busy these days. A major milestone like this anniversary is the perfect time to expand an IP, and if Transformers wants to entice younger fans, an anime would do the trick. There is a reason why major brands like Netflix and Disney are investing in anime so heavily these days. And thanks to this anniversary anime, we know Studio Trigger's team could handle a full series.

What's On the Horizon for Transformers?

Pleas for a Transformers anime are just beginning, so fans can keep up with the Autobots elsewhere if they'd like. Transformers One will be the franchise's next big projects. The animated movie, which stars Chris Hemsworth, is slated to premiere on September 20. The movie will take fans back in time as Transformers One focuses on the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Once allies, the two mechs are now mortal foes, and Transformers has long teased their early days on Cybertron. Soon, fans will get the chance to see that history play out, and reviews for Transformers One are nothing but positive at this time.

