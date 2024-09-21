Transformers One Fleshes Out Pre-War Cybertron

Transformers One is offering a whole new take on the Transformers franchise, and with its new animated movie has fleshed out more of what Cybertron looked like before the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The Transformers series has expanded from its original toy line to a massively popular franchise featuring many different TV series, feature films, video games and more with their own takes on the fights between the Autobots and Decepticons. Transformers One follows in this trend with its own take on that core battle as well, but goes even further back to show what Cybertron was like before these factions even existed.

Transformers One features a new origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron, who are introduced in the new animated feature film as their identities before becoming Transformers, the mining robots Orion Pax and D-16. Through this early look into how these legendary characters eventually went on to become the leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons respectively, fans also got to see what kind of a world Cybertron was before it starting shaking up its society for a whole host of new problems.

(Photo: Optimus Prime poster for Transformers One - Paramount Pictures)

Transformers One: What Pre-War Cybertron Was Like

Cybertron was first introduced as a planet with Transformers scattered throughout that lived under the protection of a group of Primes, warriors who protected them from invaders. Made out of the body of their god, Primus, an energy called Energon freely flowed throughout the planet thanks to the Primes taking care of a mysterious object known as the Matrix of Leadership. But when the Primes are killed by the Quintessons and the Matrix of Leadership is lost, Cybertron's flow of Energon dries up and thus robots like Orion Pax and D-16 are tasked with mining the planet for whatever Energon might be left.

Orion Pax and D-16 are robots who come to life without a special gear that allows them to become Transformers, and now live deep beneath the surface to spend all of their days mining. Sentinel Prime, the final of the Primes who survived the fight against the Quintenssons, is now spending his time searching the surface for the missing Matrix of Leadership to find the missing Energon. Only, that is a lie and it continues to wrinkle pre-war Cybertron even further as a class war develops.

Who Is Sentinel Prime?

It turned out that Sentinel Prime had been working with the Quintessons, and provided them with the Energon that the bots that mined to keep himself safe under their rule. From this, Cybertron begins to fraction ever more. Laying the seeds to the war between Autobots and Deceptions to come later, Orion and D-16 react to all of this much differently. Orion wants to stop Sentinel, get the truth out and free the rest of the workers while D-16 wants to kill him and run the planet much differently.

This, naturally, leads into a full fight between the two as the film comes to an end. Transformers One then gives way to more of the pre-war Cybertron as it reveals that following Sentinel Prime's defeat, Optimus Prime and the Autobots form to protect the planet from the Quintessons in the future. It's from here on that the planet will eventually give way to an even bigger war as the Decepticons reveal themselves and try to take over, and thus fans got to see how one conflict and revolution eventually leads to a full on war overall.

So while Cybertron is much different in Transformers One than what fans see the Autobots abandon years later, the building blocks for what's to come are already there.