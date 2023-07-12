Transformers Gives Starscream Official Anime Girl Makeover

In the Transformers Universe, if Megatron is leading the Decepticons, then you won't find the villainous Starscream too far away. One of the most notable antagonists from the original animated series, the Transformer that preferred to change into an aircraft would always undermine his leader and wait for the perfect opportunity to stab him in the back. In the many generations in Transformers' history, Starscream has taken many different forms, but we've never seen a Starscream that looks like the one coming from the company, Kotobukiya.

Kotobukiya is a Japanese company that creates figures that will sometimes create drastically new versions of established characters. Horror movie slasher villains such as Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Chucky, and Leatherface have all received startling makeovers to this effect. Shockingly enough, Starscream isn't even the first Transformer that was given such a wild makeover. Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee have also received statues that take them from armed-to-the-teeth robots into anime girls. Considering Starscream's popularity in the franchise, it should come as no surprise to see that he would be next up when it came to receiving a Bishoujo makeover. While Starscream didn't appear in the latest live-action film, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, he's sure to continue showing up in the franchise's future.

Starscream: Anime Dream Girl

Kotobukiya revealed via its Official Twitter Account that Starscream would be the next Transformer to get the Bishoujo treatment, joining some wild characters that were transformed into anime girls. Unfortunately, the company didn't reveal a release date and/or price for the radical remake of the Decepticons' second-in-command. Needless to say, this makes for quite a departure from Starscream's original design.

Following Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, the series is planning on returning to its animated roots. Transformers One will act as a prequel story, focusing on the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons on Cybertron and has some serious star power lending its talents to the film. The likes of Chris Hemsworth Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm will help in showing how the War For Cybertron began.

