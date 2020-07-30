Transformers Fans React To The Arrival of Netflix's War On Cybertron
Transformers: War On Cybertron has arrived onto the streaming service of Netflix, giving us a brand new telling of the story of the Autobots led by Optimus Prime fighting the Decepticons led by Megatron and fans are loving this fresh take! With the animated series produced by a partnership between the company of Rooster Teeth and the streaming service, the first part of a planned trilogy is trying its best to offer the original war between the Transformers a story that appeals to both new and old fans of the franchise alike!
What do you think of Transformers: War On Cybertron? What was your favorite moment of the series if you binged it already? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers!
Everything A Transformers Fan Could Ask For
prevnext
Just finished binging on Netflix. This show was everything a Transformers fan could ask for. Can't wait for chapter 2. https://t.co/legfiMQLKC— UnloadingMeat (@UnloadingMeat) July 30, 2020
Tears Will Be Shed
prevnext
Wow. That made me cry how awesome it was. I never cry because of how awesome something is! 10/10! Can’t wait for earthrise! #transformersnetflix @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/KPtdEhcklj— Nitro-Spider: That Deadpool fanboy. | BLM (@NitroSpidey) July 30, 2020
Megatron Knows
prevnext
This new Transformers series on Netflix is really good! It’s been a very long time since we could say such a thing 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/V7x9AgChNq— Retro Prime (@prime_retro) July 30, 2020
Second Season When?
prevnext
@netflix WE NEED THE SECOND SEASON IMMEDIATELY
TRANSFORMERS SIEGE IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS ALREADY HAPPENED IN FRANCHISE pic.twitter.com/b9oPAv1Mxq— 🏳️🌈YaoiSeme69🏳️🌈 (@YSeme69) July 30, 2020
Running Rings Around Its Predecessors
prevnext
i'm watching the netflix transformers thing and it's already displaying way more competence than the prime wars trilogy stuff— french fry under the car seat (@CaptainSnoop) July 30, 2020
Attracted To Autobots?
prevnext
Transformers Netflix show is pretty good so far. Not to mention some of the bots are looking real good 👀💦— Forsakun🔞 (@Forsakun1) July 30, 2020
Fans Demand Netflix Release More Episodes
prevnext
@netflix y’all got anymore of them Transformers episodes? pic.twitter.com/ch0dJ1MP06— Joseph Dillander (@JosephDillander) July 30, 2020
They Can't All Be Winners
prev
So the Transformers Netflix series. Wow
I enjoyed every episode and then it ended and it was kinda like what just happened. Waaaayy too short and the ending kinda stank. Hopefully the other parts can make it a little better but whatever. Still worth a watch— Saam (@MemeStub) July 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.