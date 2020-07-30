Transformers Fans React To The Arrival of Netflix's War On Cybertron

Transformers: War On Cybertron has arrived onto the streaming service of Netflix, giving us a brand new telling of the story of the Autobots led by Optimus Prime fighting the Decepticons led by Megatron and fans are loving this fresh take! With the animated series produced by a partnership between the company of Rooster Teeth and the streaming service, the first part of a planned trilogy is trying its best to offer the original war between the Transformers a story that appeals to both new and old fans of the franchise alike!

