Netflix's Trese Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its next original anime series, Trese! Netflix sparked a lot of interest in the past couple of years when they announced they would be increasing their licensing and production of anime for the streaming platform, and this announcement included an official anime adaptation of the Philippine original comic series, Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's Trese. Netflix had been keeping fairly quiet about how this new adaptation had been shaping up over the last year or so, but now we have gotten our first full look at the new anime with its first trailer.

This first trailer for Trese also comes with the confirmation that it will be available for streaming starting on June 11th. Produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment with The Legend of Korra's Jay Oliva as Executive Producer, Trese will be introducing fans to a mysterious and dark new world. You can get your first look at this new world with the series official trailer in the video above!

You fear them. They fear her. Based on the award-winning Filipino comic book series, TRESE is coming to Netflix on June 11. pic.twitter.com/8ncmut38KO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 21, 2021

Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell (YOU, Pretty Little Liars) will be the voice behind the main heroine in the English language release (while Liza Soberano voices the titular Trese in the Filipino language version). Mitchell had this to say about joining the new Netflix anime series, “I'm so excited to be a part of a unique and amazing project like Trese, and to voice a character as brilliant as Alexandra Trese. Philippine folklore is rich and fascinating, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this story to life."

Featuring creatures from Philippine mythology, Trese will be available for streaming with Netflix on June 11th. They officially describe the new original series as such, "Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings."

