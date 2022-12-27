Trigun Stampede Promo Debuts First Look at Series Premiere

Trigun Stampede is readying to lead the new wave of anime coming our way next month as part of the Winter 2023 release schedule, and the reboot anime has debuted the first look at its series premiere with a new promo! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series is yet another in a slate of franchises coming back for new projects in the last few years, but it's going to take a much different route than many of the other returns. Not only will it fully reboot the series with younger takes on each of the characters, but it will feature an entirely 3D CG animated production to boot.

Trigun Stampede will be one of the first new anime hitting in January with the new schedule of Winter 2023 releases, and with its premiere speeding closer at last, the reboot has dropped the preview trailer for Episode 1 of the series. Titled "No Man's Land," the preview for the reboot's series premiere teases a familiar yet different kind of start for the original story than fans might have seen in the classic anime and manga series all those years ago. You can check it out in action below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede's First Episode

Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange, with Kouji Tajima handling the character and concept designs, and original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow being closely involved with the production, Trigun Stampede will be making its premiere on January 7th and will be streaming with Crunchyroll as soon as it drops. There's yet to be any word of how many episodes this new series will last, however, but each one will be streaming with the service next year.

The cast for Trigun Stampede's reboot currently includes the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro, Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers, TARAKO as Zazie the Beast, Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

